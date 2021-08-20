All of NZ staying in Level 4 lockdown until midnight Tuesday

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the nationwide Level 4 lockdown will continue until midnight Tuesday next week.

She says a Cabinet meeting will then be held on Tuesday to determine the next steps.

It comes after 31 community cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant have been found since Tuesday this week. Out of the 31 cases, three were identified in Wellington overnight.

"We believe we'll be in a better position to make an assessment about all of New Zealand with that full seven days. Granted, Auckland is looking like it will have the challenge of being the prime site for this outbreak," Ardern says.

Ardern advises people to check the locations of interest where new positive cases have visited.

"If you were there at the time and date set out please get tested... If you are contacted by contact tracers get a test. If you have cold ad flu symptoms get a test."

The locations of interest can be found here.