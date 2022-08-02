All options remain, despite government 'axing' controversial ETS plans

The group representing Māori forestry interests say the government's decision to axe plans to cut exotic trees from the Emissions Trading Scheme doesn't go far enough, and there is a long way to go.

The climb down has been welcomed by Ngā Pou a Tāne - Māori Forestry Association but its spokesperson Kanapu Rangitauira says the government still has to listen to the concerns Māori landowners have.

"He tohu pai kua tahuri ngā whakaaro, kua whakarongo ki ngā nawe, ki ngā tāpaetanga a te iwi Māori e pā ana ki tēnei take. Heoi anō he nui tonu ngā mahi kei mua i te aroaro e tutuki ai ngā wawata, ngā whakaaro i whakatakotoria e mātou i roto i ngā tāpaetanga nei."

(It is a good sign that they have turned their attention to us and have heard our voices, the Māori voice, about this issue. But there's work ahead to realise our goals per the submissions.)

Around 30% of forestry that falls under the Emissions Trading Scheme is on Māori land, and is expected to increase as more iwi settle their respective Treaty of Waitangi claims.

Rangitauira says the government had failed to take that into account.

"Kāore te kāwanatanga i tino aro ki ngā hiahia, ki ngā mōtika o te iwi Māori e pā ana ki ngā mahi ngahere. Koirā te take i kaha whakahē mātou i tēnei whakaaro kia panonihia tēnei ture, nā runga i tā rātou kore aro mai, kore mōhio pea ki ēnei āhuatanga. Engari, kua whakamārama atu mātou kia rātou i ērā āhuatanga, nā kua kī mai rātou ka whakatārewahia tērā panonitanga mō tēnei wā. (The government has neglected the demands and rights of Māori regarding forestry. That's why we've been so vocal in opposing this law change. Because they haven't given much attention to Māori and so we explained it to them. And so they agreed to delay the change for the time being.)

Last week the lobby group received a letter from Climate Change Minister James Shaw, co-signed by Forestry Minister Stuart Nash, saying the government would “take more time to fully consider options” for the ETS. Rangitauira says while the delay is good, it isn't a permanent guarantee, and all options remain on the table.

"Kāore anō te kāwanatanga kia kī irakati nei kua whakakorea te panonitanga ture. Nā te mea he nui ngā hua kei roto i tēnei whakarōpūtanga ngahere i roto i te ETS. E ai ki te reo o tēnei reta i puta i a Shaw rāua ko Nash, e tūwhera tonu ana te kūaha kia hoki anō ai rātou ki tērā kaupapa. Nō reira mēnā e tūwhera tonu ana te kūaha ki a rātou, e tūwhera tonu ana te kūaha ki a tātou te iwi Māori ki te kōkiri i tēnei take i roto i ngā kōti.

(It's not as though the government has agreed not to change it. There are a lot of outcomes that come from the ETS. And because of the kind of response by Minister Nash and Minister Shaw that has left it open for them to make the change. Māori then need to be able to keep the court's option open for our good.)