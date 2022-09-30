All-rounder muso Manaia Garrett ready to take the mic for music video comp

Photo / Supplied

A dozen rangatahi songwriters are taking on a new reality TV series on TVNZ for a chance to work with professionals on bringing their music video visions to life.

Te Aitanga-a-Hauiti contestant Manaia Garrett is one of those 12 hopefuls in Take The Mic handpicked from the pool of 200 entrants, keen on sharing his music with the world. On Take The Mic, Garret works with music experts Mikey Dam and director Connor Pritchard and others to learn the ropes of the music industry and bring their music video visions to fruition.

With previous music competition wins under his belt, including What Now’s Tumeke Talent singing comp in 2020, it’s safe to say that Garrett has music pumping through his blood.

Asked about what he enjoys most about making music, Garrett says: “Seeing new faces gets me out of my comfort zone, and it’s a whole new experience from performing in front of the whanau and friends at home.

Garrett, into music since he was five years old, doesn’t stick to one genre, he says, and calls himself an “all-rounder” – ranging from reggae to rock, and even a blending of the genres together too.

The 12 contestants will showcase their music videos for viewers to vote and decide the top three, beginning on October 7. The overall winner, decided by Dam and Pritchard, will receive an exclusive package to create their next music video vision.