Almost 1000 people recovered from COVID-19, only 9 new cases today

A total of 974 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Aotearoa, and nine new cases were found overnight.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement released to media today that the new cases are made up of seven confirmed cases and two probable cases.

The total number of cases in New Zealand is 1440.

“There are no additional deaths to report and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths remains at 12."

There are 143 people who are Māori with the infection, 66 Pacific Peoples, 165 Asian and 1,059 European or other.

Today there are 14 people in hospital including three in intensive care – one each in Middlemore, Dunedin and North Shore hospitals. Two of the ICU patients are in critical condition.



"There are still 16 significant clusters and one additional case has been added to one of these clusters."



Yesterday 3,081 COVID-19 tests were processed. The rolling seven-day average is 3354, and 86,305 total tests have been processed to date.

Community testing

The Ministry of Health says over the weekend there were a number of efforts around wider community testing by public health and primary care.



Waitemata District Health Board had test sites at two supermarket locations in Māngere and Henderson on Saturday. Over 400 samples were taken and have now come back with negative results.



“As we have noted previously, this is similar to the results from previous testing in Queenstown and in locations across the Waikato.”



The ministry says targeted community testing will continue to be part of the ongoing surveillance against COVID-19, to help provide assurance that there is not undetected community transmission.