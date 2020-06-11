Almost three weeks since last confirmed Covid-19 case

It is now 20 days since the last new case was reported in New Zealand, and again there are no active cases.



Our total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,154, the number we report to the World Health Organization.



Our combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504.



The number of recovered cases is 1,482 and there is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19.



Nine significant clusters have now closed, which is no change from yesterday.

NZ Covid Tracer has now recorded 546,000 registrations – an increase of 5,000 since this time yesterday.