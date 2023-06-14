Anahera Morehu appointed chief archivist - poumanaaki

Anahera Morehu has been appointed chief archivist at Te Rua Mahara o te Kāwanatanga Archives New Zealand.

Morehu is the country’s first Māori and wāhine Māori to hold this statutory role in a permanent capacity. She is currently the acting chief archivist, seconded into the role in November 2022. Her substantive position was kaihautū for Archives NZ.

“The role brings an opportunity to manaaki or to enhance and acknowledge the taonga housed within our facilities,” Morehu (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Kahu) says.

“The kaupapa drives me to meet these aspirations while providing opportunities for future generations, knowing they also have a role in Archives and whare taonga.”

The chief archivist ensures compliance with the Public Records Act and is the steward of the public record. The role also oversees guardianship of New Zealand's most important national documents, taonga that include He Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni (the 1835 Declaration of Independence), Te Tiriti o Waitangi (the Treaty of Waitangi), and Te Petihana Whakamana Pōti Wahine (the Women’s Suffrage Petition).

Pivotal for partnerships

Together with the national librarian, Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision’s tumu whakarae and other sector leaders, the chief archivist plays a shared role in the realisation of the Te Ara Tahi programme, associated transformational change and workforce planning.

“The chief archivist role is pivotal as we look to build stronger partnerships with communities across the country to care for and provide access to the nation’s memory,” Te Tari Taiwhenua deputy chief executive Hoani Lambert says.

“This includes work supporting iwi, hapū and whānau to preserve their taonga on the ground, including on marae.

“Over the next three to five years, the role of the chief archivist will be crucial to driving uplift across the regulated sector, shifting the regulatory approach away from reporting to also include communication, education and training.

“I would like to thank Anahera for her excellent leadership of Archives over the past nine months, overseeing some significant pieces of work while on secondment and look forward to continuing to work closely with her in the permanent role.”

Morehu is an established leader across the information management sector and across iwi Māori. A former President of the Library Association and Te Rōpū Whakahau, she has had leadership roles with the International Federation of Library Associations and is a member of the trust board of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua.

Morehu will be based in Tāmaki Makaurau and begins her permanent role in early July.