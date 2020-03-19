Andrew Little: “Untouchable” Treaty settlement money won’t be used for COVID-19

Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little has insisted, that no matter how the situation develops with COVID-19 and no matter how big an investment the Government makes to support those effected by the virus, they will not dip into the budget earmarked for treaty settlements.

This comes as Minister Shane Jones acknowledged that money initially earmarked for the Provincial Growth Fund will go towards helping those effected by the Coronavirus. Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta didn’t deny that Māori Development money could be used for the same purpose.

Green Party leader Marama Davidson, when asked if Government money purposed for green initiatives could be redistributed said:

“Everything needs to be considered right now.”

But Littles’ statements show, at least one thing is untouchable. “That [treaty settlement funds] is already earmarked and it is untouchable for any other purpose.”

When pressed further to verify that, Minister Little was adamant, that regardless of how the situation develops with COVID-19, that none of the treaty settlement funds would be redistributed.

“That money will stay, and we will continue to apply the kinds of principles, the formula that we do for each treaty settlement.

The outcome of any treaty settlement will not be compromised by what the government does in response to COVID.”

