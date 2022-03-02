Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has described the conclusion of the occupation of Parliament grounds as leaving her angry and deeply sad,

“To see the parliament, your parliament, our parliament, desecrated in that way, and a children's playground destroyed by a small group of illegal protestors made me feel both angry and deeply sad.”

However, she says it will not define New Zealand's response to this pandemic.

She added the violent and fiery actions this afternoon, which saw tents and the parliamentary playground set alight, justifies her refusal to engage with protest leaders over the course of the 23-day occupation.

“It was an illegal occupation, they engaged in hostile, violent and aggressive behaviour throughout the occupation and that has culminated in the desecration of parliaments grounds.”

Ardern slammed the misinformation that has spread during the pandemic, which she blames for the occupation.

'Disinformation cannot stand'

"One day it will be our job to try and understand how a group of people could succumb to such wild and dangerous misinformation and disinformation. And while so many of us have seen that disinformation and dismissed it as a conspiracy theory, people from a small portion of our society have not only believed it, they have acted upon in an extreme and violent way. That cannot stand."

Ardern praised police officers, who planned and carried out the strategic removal of protestors and the dismantling of the campsites on Parliament grounds and surrounding streets. She said police were prepared to face hostility and violence.

“They planned for that because that is what they and Wellingtonians experienced for several weeks now. While they had planned for that, it is another thing entirely to witness it.”

“To our police and frontline emergency and fire services, you have our deep admiration and our thanks. You have been calm and resolute in trying to bring this occupation to a conclusion. It has come at great risk to your personal safety. Thank you for putting others before yourselves.”