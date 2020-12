Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington’s International Institute of Modern Letters (IIML) today announced the appointment of Ani-Piki Tuari as the Emerging Māori Writer in Residence for 2021.

During the residency, which is supported by Creative New Zealand, Ani-Piki will receive a stipend of $15,000 to continue work on her project, Whakapaupākihi, which she describes as the first te reo Māori musical “birthed in the Māori language, worldview, and practice."