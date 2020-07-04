Another day of no new cases

There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health says.



The number of active cases in New Zealand remains at 18, all of which are in managed isolation or quarantine facilities.

The Ministry says there are no cases of Covid-19 in the community.



The total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,180.



One person remains in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition in a ward.



One significant cluster remains open and is due to close on Monday, 6 July.



Yesterday, laboratories completed 2,900 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 411,932. The 7-day rolling average of tests is 3,500.

