Another decline sees 11 Covid community cases today

Just 11 new Covid-19 community cases have been reported today, all in Tāmaki, Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in today's 1pm stand up.

The case numbers declined to two from the 13 reported yesterday.

This takes the total outbreak count to 879, with 288 cases recovered.

Unlinked case numbers to the outbreak are now at 29, with six of these from today's cases. Links are being established.

In yesterday's 13 cases, all were deemed a close contact of a known case, with 12 of those household contacts. Only one case was infectious while in the community.

Hospital numbers continue to decline, with 27 reported today. Five are in North Shore Hospital, and there are 11 in both Middlemore and Auckland hospitals. Four of these people in hospital are in ICU and all are requiring ventilation.

Six cases were reported at the border in managed isolation today. Two were considered historical cases.