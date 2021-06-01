Another man charged over Auckland hotel shooting

A 26-year-old man has been charged over a shooting at the Sofitel Hotel in April.

Armed police swarmed the central Auckland hotel on April 15 after witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing three masked men running from the building.

The shooting saw armed police later lock down a street in nearby Ōrākei. No one was injured.

The man will be appearing in the Auckland District Court today, charged with being a party to the discharge of a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and participating in an organised crime group.

The man charged takes the total arrests in connection to the case to 11 and police are not ruling out further arrests.