Another record day for daily Covid cases

It's another daily record broken again as the Ministry of Health has confirmed 1,573 new Covid-19 cases in the community.

Of the new cases, 1,140 are in Auckland, 31 in Northland, 143 in Waikato, 29 in Bay of Plenty, 35 in Lakes, two in Hawke's Bay, three in Mid Central, 11 in Whanganui, eight each in Taranaki and Tairāwhiti, 30 in Wairarapa, 20 in Capital & Coast, 22 in Hutt Valley, 49 in Nelson Marlborough, seven in Canterbury and 35 in Southern regions.

The active total is now at 8,147.

Border cases have declined again today, with 15 in managed isolation and quarantine.

Hospitalisations are at 62 today. Four are in North Shore, 22 in Middlemore, 28 in Auckland, one each in Rotorua, Wellington and Tairāwhiti, and three each in Tauranga andf Waikato hospitals, none of which are in ICU.

Yesterday, 40,552 booster doses were administered, as well as 2,320 first doses, 1,487 second doses and 1,677 paediatric doses.

The ministry also says 90% of Māori aged 12 years and over in the Hutt Valley have now been fully vaccinated, becoming the fourth DHB area in Aotearoa to achieve this milestone.