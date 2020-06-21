Another two cases confirmed, current active total is 7

The Ministry of Health says there are a further two new cases of Covid-19.

This brings the total of current confirmed cases to seven.

The new cases are overseas arrivals.

The first confirmed case is an infant under the age of two, the child of the couple reported yesterday.

The second case is a 59-year-old woman who arrived in Auckland on June 15 from India. She was tested at the Grand Millenium Hotel isolation facility in Auckland along with her partner whose results are still pending.

Everyone who was at the hotel while she was there is being tested.

The ministry also provided an update on the cases from earlier this week.

For the two cases who travelled from the UK, 288 of the 386 people being followed up have so far tested negative.

For the case who travelled from Pakistan, 207 people were identified for follow up, including those on the same flight. Of those, 25 have been tested (who had not already been tested as part of managed isolation protocols), with 15 negative test results to date.