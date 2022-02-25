Anti-mandate protest nothing to do with Treaty

Māori participating in the occupation at Parliament are being challenged by Dr Veronica Tāwhai over what they say is their treaty right to protest mandate restrictions.

For the past 18 days, protesters have occupied the front lawn at Parliament, and tino rangatiratanga and he whakaputanga flags have been prominent throughout.

But Tāwhai says protesters seem to be confused when claiming they're exercising their treaty rights.

"If mana whenua tell you to leave, then you should leave."

"f you don't listen to mana whenua, that's not upholding the treaty."

"That's one of the misconceptions of the treaty nowadays. People like Don Brash are using Article three in regards to equality on an individualistic level."

Mana whenua rights

It's a position that has long been challenged by Tāwhai, one of the foremost academics of the Treaty. "Every article, every word in the treaty starts with mana whenua, and whether they agree with the protest on their whenua."

Plans to bring an end to the protest have ramped this week with police telling the protestors free parking at Sky Stadium would end and they would need to leave; the protestors say they managed to get 30 vehicles back into the protest site before police reestablished the roadblock.

That has caused clashes between police and protesters that have included arrests as well injuries to both sides.

Coordinated nationwide protests are being planned in opposition to vaccine mandates including a hikoi across the Auckland Harbour Bridge this Saturday.

The Freedom and Rights Coalition led by Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki said on Facebook this morning that as part of a national campaign to "March Out Mandates" - they intend to gather at the North Shore Domain and walk over the bridge.

The group is promoting additional activities in Napier, Nelson, Tauranga, and Christchurch.