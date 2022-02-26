Anti-mandate protestors cross Auckland Harbour Bridge

Credit / Freedoms and Rights Coalition NZ

Māori Wardens will escort anti-mandate protestors across Auckland Harbour Bridge today, according to an RNZ report.

Hundreds are expected to join the march, organised by Destiny Church's Freedoms and Rights Coalition, calling for the government's vaccine mandates to be 'gone by March 1st'.

RNZ says the Māori Wardens have said they will escort the group for "safety reasons".

Police, who will have a "significant" presence at the protest, said in a statement they will be "actively engaging" with the protestors to prevent them crossing the bridge due to "significant safety risks posed for those involved and the wider public".