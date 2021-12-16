Anti-mandate protestors descend on parliament

Around 2000 protesters have descended on Parliament in opposition to the government's vaccine mandates and COVID-19 protection framework (traffic light system).

The protest began in Wellington Civic Square with participants marching through the capital's CBD and on to the parliament grounds.

Protesters say amongst the vaccine mandates and traffic-light restrictions, they have concerns over the government's plan to vaccinate under-12s from next year.

The group can be seen carrying banners reading ‘we do not consent’; Others are carrying the New Zealand flag and Tino Rangatiratanga flag.

NZME reports one man is selling Donald Trump ‘Make America Great Again’ paraphernalia.

Some attendees say they are from the ‘Freedom and Rights Coalition’, a group championed by Peter Mortlock of City Impact Church and established by Destiny Church founder Brian Tamaki.

Police say they are present and monitoring the situation.