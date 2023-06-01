Anti-smoking programmes failing Māori - Hauora provider

An organisation focused on helping whānau stop smoking says the government is failing to tackle durries in a way that resonates with Māori.

Catherine Manning from the Stop Smoking Service of Tākiri Mai te Ata, says World Smokefree Day is a time to give props to brave whānau who've ditched cigarettes. But she's quick to point out there's a disparity in the demographics of who are quitting.

"The harm caused to Māori and Pacific populations is still disproportionate compared to other populations." Ms Manning says.

"The Smokefree 2025 plan that Minister Ayesha Verrall released in 2022 is designed to address some of these inequities but it’s not the silver bullet that will achieve our Tupeka Kore (Tobacco Free) goal,"

The government set up a Māori governance committee to steer the Ministry and the Minister in the right direction last year, but Manning says it hasn't been given the resources to succeed.

"If we want to achieve the Smokefree 2025 goal, we must see an independent Māori governance rōpū adequately funded and supported to ensure a by-Māori for-Māori approach in all Māori tobacco control plans."

World Smokefree day is also a time to remember those whose lives were snuffed out by tobacco, and those left picking up the pieces, Manning says.

"Since the Smokefree 2025 goal was set in 2011, over 60,000 people have passed from smoking related illnesses."

"These deaths were preventable, and have left behind whānau who will continue to feel the loss for generations to come."

The arrival of tobacco with European settlers in the early 19th century brought about significant changes in te ao Māori, both in terms of health and social dynamics.

Tobacco was traded between Europeans and Māori communities and became intertwined with social interactions.

Since woven into the fabric of te ao Māori, Māori who had previously enjoyed relatively good health began experiencing a range of smoking-related illnesses such as lung cancer, heart disease, and respiratory problems, at disproportionate rates to non-Māori.

Māori adult smoking rates are around 31.2%, compared to approximately 12.5% for non-Māori adults according to 2020 New Zealand Health Survey statistics.

Time to Quit?

Quitline is open 24/7 and can help you quit in a number of different ways.

Call Quitline free on 0800 778 778 or text 4006. Quit Advisors work with people to make a plan. People who use Quitline's services and support are more likely to successfully quit than those who try to quit alone.

At Quitline's website, www.quit.org.nz people can register for free help, plus see how much money they are saving by quitting, there’s also info about vaping to quit.

Quitline has a Facebook page at www.facebook.com/quitlinenz.

Nicotine patches, gum and lozenges can double someone's chances of successfully quitting. They are $5 each when you order them from Quitline by phone, text or online. The team can also give advice on other stop smoking medication options.

Want in-person support?

A list of in-person providers in your rohe can be found here, on the Ministry of Health website.