Anti-terrorism bill needs to be updated, extremism specialist says

Sociologist and expert on far-right extremism Professor Paul Spoonley believes it will take time to get the anti-terrorism law right since sections of it are quite complicated and he says, “We need to be very careful.”

Spoonley says the current law, passed in 2002, prohibits anyone from plotting a terrorist attack, and he claims it is adequate on that particular element.

However, Spoonley says he sees two positives that derived from the tragedy that happened last Friday.

“The act itself on terrorism needs to be updated,” and, “we now have public support and political agreement that we do need to make this an urgent matter.”

“What happened on Friday was the result of the justice system, our refugee process system, and our terrorist legislation not being aligned,” he says.

Defining a terrorist

The government has accelerated its counter-terrorism legislation, which had its first reading in May, in the wake of last Friday's terrorist assault at a supermarket in Auckland.

The man, who was being watched at the time, wounded seven people with a knife before being shot dead by police.

The government's bill allows police to use warrantless search and surveillance to intervene when an individual or organisation is planning or preparing a terror attack.

The individuals detained in the Urewera raids in 2007 were accused of being terrorists, Spoonley notes, and the new bill was aimed to ensure Māori who are protesting about a specific subject are not classified as terrorists.

“I think we need to be careful about how we define a terrorist,” he says.

Refugee issues

Spoonley points out that the man who made the terrorist attack on Friday was refused refugee status in 2011, was granted it in 2012, and then denied again. Until the Refugee and Protection Tribunal met, he could not be deported.

“It’s actually doing something, taking him out of the community, and possibly deporting him, which would have made us all safer and that didn't happen. So that's what we've got to change.”

Secondly, according to Spoonley, refugees arrive with no paperwork, having encountered really harsh situations in their home countries, and New Zealand is still trying to figure out what they have gone through.

“The police knew, the Prime Minister, of course, asked questions in 2018 about the risk assessment of this particular individual. So, our systems did not work to protect us, the community.”

Misinformation narratives

When there is no proof, disinformation and contradictory narratives, according to Spoonley, become dangerous, Spoonley says.

When it comes to masks and vaccinations, Spoonley believes they should always be directed by health experts and that Aotearoa should adopt a "conspiratorial approach" to why individuals are difficult to persuade or otherwise refuse health professionals.

“Ultimately, we need to convince those people who are skeptical that this is what we must do to protect all ourselves.”

Spoonley points out that engaging with skeptics must be done through community leaders, religious leaders, and organisations, and he applauds them for the job they have done and continue to do.

“That's where we need people to actually take a role and say to their own whānau: 'You've got to get vaccinated; otherwise, you represent a threat to me and my mokopuna.”