Anti-vaxxers gather for protest at media centre

Billy Te Kahika



Four people were arrested today at a protest outside TVNZ headquarters in Auckland in an otherwise empty central business district.

Anti-lockdown activists and Covid-19 deniers gathered to protest the snap lockdown - with its organiser arrested 43 minutes into the event.

The New Zealand Herald said controversial musician and political hopeful Billy Te Kahika was leading the gathering, which had attracted about 50 people outside TVNZ's HQ on the corner of Victoria and Hobson streets.

Speaking after his arrest during her 1pm Covid-19 update, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was disappointing that some choose to put others at risk.

Other protests were held outside police stations in Nelson and Tauranga. Four people were arrested in Tauranga, after being part of an earlier 20-strong protest group.

Police said the protestors could expect enforcement action.