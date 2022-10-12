'Antiquated way of telling people what to do doesn’t work' - new Kawerau mayor

The trend of mayoralty firsts has continued with Kawerau District Council electing its first wahine Māori to the top job.

Faylene Tunui (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Tūhoe, Te Rarawa) ran for mayor unopposed. She had been deputy mayor, with two terms under her belt as a councillor.

She has served her community for many years, having worked at the local community credit union as a way to help people with their finances. It also led her to become Hahuru Marae’s treasurer. With four children, she has been involved in many community events. She says all that mahi serving the community was her stepping stone towards representative work in the council.

Though unaware that she could be unopposed for the mayor’s office, Tunui says she and her team of representatives, whoever they may be on confirmation day on Thursday, October 13, will be ready to work for Kawerau.

Talking to teaomāori.news days after the news that she would be mayor, she says, "I guess it just gets a bit larger and the issues are a bit more than sausage sizzles when you come into these roles. Essentially at the heart of things, it’s about listening to everyone’s points of view. It’s about not forgetting that you’re in the service of other people.”

Tunui says she is not in the position because of herself alone but with the support of her whānau and community over the years.

“[Parents] teach you to be good, be humble be kind to people.

“If I think about my qualities; valuing people, the absolute strength and mana in bringing a team of people together. You cannot stand out on your own. The archaic, antiquated way of telling people what to do – that doesn’t work.”