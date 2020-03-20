ANZ Premiership postponed for two weeks

Netball New Zealand has postponed the 2020 ANZ Premiership for two weeks due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

They say the decision was made following the Government's recent announcement regarding mass indoor gatherings.

Games scheduled for Round 2 and Round 3 that were due to be played out on March 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 will be suspended immediately.

Netball NZ Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie says:

"Protecting the health of our Netball players, officials, volunteers and staff is our number one priority, and that means we need to consider their welfare and wellbeing alongside the advice of Ministry of Health and Government.”



“We will continue to monitor the situation in New Zealand and follow the information and consultation with the appropriate channels."



The ANZ Premiership completed its opening round in Dunedin on Monday night when the Southern Steel and Magic’s match was closed to the public.



The decision to return to play is expected to be reviewed in just over a week.

Netball NZ remains in close consultation with ANZ Premiership teams regarding the season ahead.