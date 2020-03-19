Anzac & iwi events cancelled due to COVID-19

New Zealand has followed Australia's lead and adopted a new rule which now restricts indoor gatherings to 100 people. The new restriction has been put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Health Minister David Clark says the ban will have impacts on normal everyday life.

One of New Zealand's most important commemorative occasions has been cancelled.

All public ANZAC Day services on 25 April have been called off and the Poppy Day appeal postponed. The call comes as a precaution to protect our whānau and kaumātua from the transmission of this virus.

Since the Prime Minister's announcement on Monday, iwi events across the nation have also been cancelled.

The latest is the national secondary schools haka competition which was to be held in June, and also extends to Te Hui Aranga which was set down for this Easter in Wellington and the public commemorations for the battle of Ōrākau.

Many Northland secondary schools are now also dealing with the recent cancellation of their annual haka festival. The school groups from the North will perform exclusively to the judges. That means there will be no audience, nobody but the judges in the hall at the festival in two weeks' time.