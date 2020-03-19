Aotea kapa haka regionals postponed

The Aotea kapa haka regionals, due to be held on Saturday 21 March have been postponed.

The competition was set to take place this weekend in Te Hawera, South Taranaki.

13 kapa were to compete for three spots to represent the Te Kāhui Maunga region to Te Matatini Herenga Waka, Herenga Tāngata scheduled to take place at Auckland’s, Eden Park, in early 2021.

In a statement, Te Kāhui Maunga Society Incorporated, Patea Māori Cultural Theatre Trust - Aotea Ūtanganui and hosts, Taranaki Ki Tonga said:

"COVID-19 continues to evolve and with this in light it would be unthinkable and irresponsible to proceed given the ongoing risk to the health, safety and wellbeing of all our whānau, which is paramount."