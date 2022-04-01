Aotearoa and Pasifika music treat for homecoming Kiwis

The ‘In The Vault’ playlist is refreshed every three months. Credit: Mark Beatty/ National Library of New Zealand.

If Kiwis haven’t been homesick enough, they will now be able to hear the sounds of home high in the clouds as they journey back to Aotearoa, with Kiwi and Pasifika music as part of a playlist featuring the country's homegrown music artists.

The Alexander Turnbull Library, which houses the National Library's vast music collections, curated the 'In The Vault' tracks. A new selection of 20 songs, with known and lesser-known music included, will be accessible as part of an ongoing series starting today (April 1) with the support of Te Puna Foundation and aired in collaboration with Air New Zealand on their in-flight entertainment system.

The playlist, which is also available on YouTube and the National Library's website now, features the classic waiata Hoki Mai of the Howard Morrison Quartet, Malu and the Samoan Planters' Sa Ou Savali - Strolling Along' and even the 28th Māori Battalion's recording of Pō Atarau.

Every three months, the playlist will be archived and more waiata will be shared with listeners.

It's a great month-early preview ahead of New Zealand Music Month which occurs every May.

Mark Hector and Michael Brown, music scholars at the Alexander Turnbull Library, were responsible for choosing the songs. They say it's not just for those returning home but also, when international travellers are able to come back, for visitors to get a taste of the classic Kiwi sound.

Curator Music at the Alexander Turnbull Library, Michael Brown with a selection of records considered for the latest ‘In The Vault’ playlist. Credit: Mark Beatty/ National Library of New Zealand.