Aotearoa, Canada agree to swap ideas on indigenous peoples' development

The Canadian and New Zealand governments have reached an agreement that will see the two countries work together to improve outcomes for tangata whenua in both nations.

The Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement, signed today in a special ceremony at Parliament, aims to promote the economic, social, cultural and environmental advances of iwi through developing relationships and improved knowledge sharing.

“Both governments acknowledge the pivotal role indigenous people play in the prosperity and wellbeing of their communities, as well as the contribution they make to the national economy,” Associate Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.

The agreement will see expertise and experiences both indigenous peoples have gained in their respective histories help each other navigate their journeys of revitalisation, rediscovery, and development into the future. Mahuta says it also highlights that indigenous communities relate to each other in ways that differ from those seen in official diplomatic connections between governments.

Canada's Economic Development Board chair Dawn Madahbee Leach says it is no secret that indigenous people around the world are largely at the lower end of the economic scale but believes working together to develop their economies is one of the keys to lifting their communities out of poverty.

Procurement and accessing finance

"We are looking at some great initiatives in both countries with respect to procurement. I think that's a really important aspect in terms of lifting people and giving better opportunities to include our people meaningfully in our respective economies. There is so much that we can learn together in regard to this work."

Mahuta says, "I think in the indigenous sense, in particular, we're looking forward to hearing again experience from Canada where they've established financial institutions to enable access for indigenous businesses to access finance. That's an area where we have much to learn."

Leach says the economic strategy was designed by indigenous peoples and put forward to the Canadian government and business leaders to show the solutions available if indigenous peoples and governments can work together.

"So there is a lot of great work that we can share with each other and learn from each other."

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson and Canadian Minister of Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu signed the agreement in front of the delegation from Canada featuring representatives of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people.

Stronger than paper statutes

While the agreement is not legally binding at this point, Mahuta says the bonds between indigenous peoples mean the agreement is stronger than any paper statutes.

"Mehemea ka whakatō ngā kākano i waenganui i ngā whatumanawa o ngā iwi taketake he wāhanga tā tātou kia whakapakari ake, ka tāea te kite i ngā hua katoa. Ka hoki anō ngā whakaaro kia Rongo Wetere, kei Kānata ia me ōna nunui kia kawea atu i Aotearoa ōna pūkenga, na kua puawai mai ērā manako nui i ngā iwi taketake o Kānata."

(If we can plant those seeds of friendships in the hearts of minds of indigenous cultures we will begin to see the benefits. I think of the likes of Rongo Wetere who now lives in Canada and has taken all his knowledge beyond Aotearoa and is now starting to see the results amongst the indigenous people of Canada.)

Wetere, the founder of Te Wananga o Aotearoa, who retired in 2005 amid a storm of controversy, has spent the best part of the intervening years in Canada running adult literacy programmes in indigenous communities.

Matawa Tribal Council education executive director Sharon Nate says by chance her tribal chiefs met Wetere in Toronto where a partnership was formed with his ArrowMight programme, eventually securing government funding to create language programmes for her tribe's three languages. She says her family have been directly impacted by the effects of colonisation, and the subsequent efforts to retain her mother's language.

Te reo revival approach

"My mother re-taught us our language. We are claiming our languages back and, with our partnership with New Zealand on the approach in the methodology and the curriculum that Aotearoa developed, we were able to adapt into our traditions and ceremonies. Just as I speak, they are now rolling out into our communities the language revitalisation, so it was a long process. We still have a long way to go."

"Perhaps if one small opportunity exists for New Zealand, where other indigenous peoples have looked to our leadership, it may well be in the area of language and cultural revival. And we open our hearts and experiences willingly on that front," Mahuta says.

