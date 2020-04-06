Aotearoa COVID-19 cases reach 1106, 176 have recovered

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced the number of cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand. The national total has reached 1106, after rising by 67 overnight.

Dr Bloomfield announced the new cases were made up of 39 confirmed cases and 28 new probable cases.

There have been no additional deaths and 176 cases have recovered.

Dr Bloomfield says 13 people are in hospital including three in intensive care at Wellington and Auckland hospitals.

Two of the patients in intensive care are in a stable condition and one is in a critical condition.

Dr Bloomfield confirmed that two people have been discharged since yesterday.

People who identify as being Māori make up 7.8 percent of cases, equaling 87 in total. Pacific people make up 3.4 percent or 38 cases, European make up 73.5 percent or 813 cases and Asian people make up 8.4 percent of cases or 93.

On average 2,846 tests are being processed per day. So far just under 40,000 tests have been processed in total. Yesterday 3,709 tests were completed.

“We have 65 community-based assessment centers in place and 48 designated swabbing centres,” Dr Bloomfield says.

“43 percent of the cases have a direct link to overseas travel, 38 percent are a close contact of other confirmed cases and we are classifying two percent as confirmed as community transmission.”

A total of 12 clusters are being examined. The largest includes 72 cases from Marist College in Auckland, 62 cases from a wedding in Bluff and 61 cases that came after St Patrick's Day celebrations in Matamata.

Information on all cases are on display at the Ministry of Health website.