Aotearoa elite men’s team ready for IVF Va’a Championships 2022

By Waimanea Nuri, Te Rito Journalism cadet

The Aotearoa elite mens Waka Ama team has completed its final training camp ahead of the World Waka Ama Championships next month in England.

Team manager Irene Cooper says there will be more than 700 paddlers at the championships. However, the reason for having so many people is because there are more competitions, including club and single races.

She also says there are a lot of younger paddlers joining this year's competition mixed with a handful of experienced paddlers who have taken the time to join in and help those who are still learning.

There are 12 members of the Elite team, including coach Tupuria King, who are preparing to compete when the championships kick off on Sunday, August 7.

King says the waka ama crew consists of people of all different ages and levels of experience but the process of choosing those who made the team was a very difficult task.

He says this campaign has been going on for about seven months but the team members have been training for this opportunity for quite some time.

“More than 20 guys put their hands up to be part of the team and, along the way, we've slowly had to cut people off.”

King says although this is his first time being in a coaching position, it is not easy to cut people out of the team.

“You want everyone to experience this moment together, tātou tātou.”