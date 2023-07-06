Aotearoa Flagferns host tryouts after recent tournament in the US

The Aotearoa Flagferns have recently returned home from the US, where they competed in their first tournament in San Diego, California.

"We did pretty well for our first international competition," co-captain Amorangi Ngata-Atkins (Ngāti Porou) says.

The team managed to win one out of its three games at the tournament, going up against teams who have been playing for over a decade.

"We haven't had any exposure to players outside of New Zealand. We made it to the quarterfinals, and the two teams we lost to were the finalists."

The squad is hosting open tryouts starting this month, and will have a team ready to travel to Malaysia for the World Cup Qualifiers later this year.

Ngata-Atkins says all are welcome.

"If you play touch or any one of those sports, it's really a mix of those sports. So anyone is welcome to come and have a go or even just learn the game."