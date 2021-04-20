Aotearoa frontier firms lack productivity compared with global rivals

Frontier firms are the country's most productive firms and they play a vital role in lifting national productivity and wellbeing.

Productivity Commission chairman Dr Ganesh Nana says New Zealand’s productivity record is poor and that the problem lies with the way in which Kiwis approach mahi.

“We have a focus on working harder rather than working smarter.

“I think that’s one of the elements we've got to look at and also let's look towards specialising rather than trying to export everything,” Nana says.