Aotearoa gets the boot from NZ sticklers

It’s nearly Census time and there have been calls for people to join the census collector team across the country Companies such as Persolkelly, a recruitment agency, advertise these jobs using Facebook posts.

But this post has gotten under the skin of a few Facebook users who don’t appreciate the use of Aotearoa identifying New Zealand in the advertisement.

People in the comments said “Happy to help but I live in New Zealand, not Aotearoa” and another said “Good luck with the census, you don’t even know which country you live in, geez what next”.

Other comments asked: “Why don’t you try hiring someone from New Zealand” and ‘Only offered to Aotearoan, if that’s a word, or have I made that up as some have made up a name to call our country, New Zealand”.

One commenter asked “Where’s Aotearoa” and Persolkelly ANZ responded to the comment “Hi Kaye, Aotearoa is New Zealand” which was met with a response of “I know that. Why are all you people keeping on referring it to Aotearoa. It is NZ.”

This is following the last failed Statsnz census run where Māori were reportedly undercounted as were many people without access to computers. Since then, Statsnz has made an effort to ensure it reaches Māori communities in future census measurements.

Te Ao Māori News asked Persolkelly for comment and will update this article when we receive a response.