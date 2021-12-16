Aotearoa hits the mark - 90% fully vaccinated

The Ministry of Health sent a message of congratulations to Kiwis today as New Zealand hit the 90 percent fully vaccinated mark against covid-19.

Of the 4,209,057 eligible New Zealanders over 12, 3,789,662 are double dosed and 94 percent are single dosed.

Whanganui is the latest district health board to hit the 90 percent mark for partial vaccinations while seven DHBs have reached the 90 percent double dosed mark.

However, Covid-19 continues to spread.

Wastewater testing in Tairāwhiti has had six positive results, indicating that there might be an untracked case in the community.

Today the ministry reported 91 new community cases in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Lakes and Taranaki.

There are two new cases in Ruakākā today; they were already isolated when they tested positive and are linked to a previous positive case.

Auckland is reporting 55 new cases, with five new cases in Hamilton and one case in Te Kuitit and 1 in Waihi.

Thirty cases unvaccinated

There are 11 new cases in the Bay of Plenty, eight are located in Tauranga and three in the wider western Bay of Plenty.

There are 16 new cases in Eltham.

One case in the Lakes area was in managed isolation in Rotorua at the time of testing positive.

There are 58 cases in hospitals: North Shore nine; Auckland 27; Middlemore 17; Waikato two; Tauranga, two; Christchurch one.

There were 30 cases unvaccinated; nine partially immunised; 10 fully vaccinated at least seven days before being reported as a ca, four unknown.

The average age of current hospitalisations is 49.

There are two cases in intensive care in Auckland Hospital and two in Middlemore Hospital.

In the past 24 hours there have been 28,946 tests, with a rolling average of 25,059 over the past seven days. Auckland tested 11,270 in the past 24 hours.