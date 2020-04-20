Aotearoa moves to Alert Level 3 on Monday 27 April 11:59pm

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced this afternoon that at 11:59pm, on Monday 27 April we will downgrade to Alert Level 3.

Aotearoa, Ardern says, will remain at Level 3 for two weeks where Cabinet will then decide what will happen afterwards.

Ardern announced a Teacher-Only Day on Tuesday 28 April to give schools time to prepare for reopening.

Businesses now have a week to prepare for reopening, if they are able to operate in a safe manner.

Workers will need to maintain social distancing, and contactless commerce is encouraged.

Ardern also confirmed that there will be no further exceptions for tangihanga that may be held before Monday 27 April.

"Fight the virus, save lives and save livelihoods," remains the PM's catchcry.

The Prime Minister confirmed that she still gets "a phone call, for very individual person that we lose to COVID-19 in New Zealand."

She added that we also have the lowest rate of infection per 100,000 people in the world.

