Aotearoa now in 'manageable' Covid alert levels

Auckland is now at Covid Alert level 2 and the rest of the country is at Alert Level 1.

This came into effect from midnight after cabinet ministers yesterday decided the current outbreak was sufficiently contained.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is reminding the nation that, while the virus appears under control, there is still a risk of transmission.

"We don't have a widespread outbreak but rather a small chain of transmission, which is manageable via our normal contact and tracing testing procedures," Ardern says

Three cases were identified in the community yesterday. Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed these cases are linked to the initial three cases identified in the Auckland suburb of Papatoetoe on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Tāmaki Makaurau MP Peeni Henare, who is also Whānau Ora Minister, says Māori health services and Whānau Ora providers in Auckland are relieved at the drop to Alert Level 2 today.

He says concerns were raised with him about their capabilities if Level 3 restrictions were to be extended.

