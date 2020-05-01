Aotearoa's surfers finally catch a break

Surfers from all around the country have finally been reunited with the surf after almost five weeks without catching any waves.

One of Māoridom's successful longboarders says he has gained a lot more appreciation for Tangaroa during this break.

Daniel Procter (Ngāti Uepōhatu, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri) is a former National Junior champion, longboard champion and Māori surfing champion.

He says that whilst everyone else was hanging out to have their favourite takeaways, he just wanted to get back on the water again as it's his way of life.

He adds after his absence from the water, he has gained a lot more respect forTangaroa and the sport he holds close to his heart.