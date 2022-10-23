Aotearoa's top Māori surfers making waves in North

Jacob Buckle during Saturday's heats at Mukerau Point, Ahipara. Photo Credit / Photo CPL

The country's top Māori surfers are competing in the Aotearoa Māori Surfing Titles in Ahipara, Te Tai Tokerau this Labour weekend.

More than 100 surfers from around the motu have headed north for the two-day competition which began on Saturday, with the event going mobile around the points of Shipwreck Bay to Mukerau Point.

Conditions are expected to be good today with a decrease in swell size seeing a venue change to the Bluff for the final day of the event.

The first final is set to get underway early Sunday afternoon after competitors contested semifinals earlier today.

Surfers range from under 14 boys and girls through to over 35 men and women.