App dumps coronation news for indigenous content

Pīkari Mai, a chrome plug-in decolonises nz news sites according to creators Sonya Milford And Hāmiora Bailey. Photo / Supplied

A new app will attempt to offset some of the hysteria around the coronation of King Charles by overriding articles on news websites with indigenous content.

Pīkari Mai has been developed by Sonya Milford (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa) And Hāmiora Bailey (Ngāti Huarere, Ngāti Porou ki Harataunga), staff at the Creative Agency Colenso.

The app installs within Firefox or the Google Chrome browser and removes any articles that mention the royal family, replacing them with news stories by tangata whenua.

“The articles range from current affairs to past works that are relevant to themes of mana-motuhaketanga, and Kaupapa Māori I ngā wā katoa.’ Bailey says.

“We are doing this to give our whānau whānui a tool to prioritise news from their own people during this time, so as not to have to experience pushed media content about the coronation on their screens.”

Both te reo Māori and English content feature in the plugin.

Aotearoa Media Collective and Re:News are among the content partners.

“Exclusively experiencing pūrongorongo from tangata whenua journalists” is the goal according to Milford.

A large contingent of Māori are expected to attend the British monarch's May 6 coronation.

A chrome plug-in is pledging to decolonise news in Aotearoa during the coronation of King Charles on May 6th. Photo / Supplied

King Charles reportedly favours a smaller, shorter and more diverse coronation ceremony.

Kingitanga chief of staff Archdeacon Ngira Simmonds said last week King Tuheitia will attend to honour the ties between the royal households, which dates to the formation of the Kingitanga movement in 1858.

“The Kingitanga will continue to hold the Crown accountable for its role as a partner to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.” Simmonds said.

Coverage of the coronation on Whakaata Māori will take a distinctly Māori lens.

Veteran journalist Kereama Wright would attend, the broadcaster said Friday.

The coronation reunites the two sons of the two queens who completed the Tainui settlement in 1995, Wright says.

“This was the first time a British monarch had ever apologised to Māori and is still the only piece of legislation signed here and in public by the late Queen Elizabeth II” he added

“Despite anti-royal sentiment and calls for a New Zealand republic, the evolving Māori-Crown relationship means King Charles remains a powerful symbol of our history as the Treaty partner of Māori.”

Pīkari Mai is available now for Firefox, the creators say they're hoping Google will approve it for its chrome store in the coming days.