Appeal for CCTV or phone recordings after Gisborne assault

Police investigating an assault in Gisborne are seeking information from the public.

Police said they were notified at 10.50am on Saturday about a group of people on Gladstone Road assaulting a man and then leaving the scene.

The man suffered minor injuries.

The group left in two separate vehicles, the first a red Ford Falcon and the second vehicle a silver Ford Explorer.

As there were several people in the vicinity at the time, police are asking that anyone with CCTV or phone recordings of the incident gets in contact with them.

Anyone with information regarding this assault is asked to contact police on 105 quoting 210501/8233.