Appeal for information after Blenheim pedestrian struck by car

Blenheim Police are seeking information after a pedestrian was struck by a car late on Christmas Day.

The 17-year-old male pedestrian was struck by the car near the intersection of Scott Street and Muller Road at around 11.45pm on 25 December.

The car did not stop, with the pedestrian now in a stable condition in hospital.

"Police are particularly interested in identifying the driver of a small, dark-coloured hatchback seen in the area at the time."

Police are urging anyone with information which could assist police with their enquiries to contact 105 and quote file number 201226/9309.

Balclutha crash

In other news from the South Island, police have reported that a young woman involved in a crash on SH 1 south of Balclutha on 5 December has passed away in hospital.

The 17-year-old was critically injured in the crash and died in Dunedin Hospital on Boxing Day.

"Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this difficult time," police said.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.