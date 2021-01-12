Appeal for witnesses after fatal crash near Paeroa

Waikato Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash near Paeroa on Monday afternoon.

One person died in the single-vehicle crash on Rotokohu Road near the intersection of Te Moananui Flats Road.

Police said they were notified about the crash at 2:13pm and are seeking witnesses.

"At the time of the crash cyclists were seen in the area that may have noticed a white Izuzu utility travelling south on Rotokohu Road," police said in a statement.

Anyone who saw the vehicle or witnessed the crash is asked to contact Constable Paige McRobie-Casson of the Waikato Serious Crash Unit, either by email to Waikato.SCU@police.govt.nz or by phone on (07) 8707-057.