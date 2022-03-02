Ardern not deploying Defence Force but has sent $2m for humanitarian aid

The government has been grappling with many challenges this week.

At home Omicron cases seem to be spreading like wildfire, registering thousands of cases daily, while tangata whenua have spoken out against anti-mandate protesters outside Parliament for abusive behaviour including those who vandalised Pipitea Marae.

On the international front, there is the promise of a new billion-dollar free-trade deal with the UK, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is being condemned by many countries, including Aotearoa.

Te Ao Tapatahi asked Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earlier this morning whether there were any plans to use the New Zealand Defence Force to support Ukraine.

“No, and at this stage, you'll see that where there has been the deployment of military assets, it's been in ensuring that the surrounding region has defences prepared, and it's been mostly through military aid that you're seeing the support for the direct response from the army in Ukraine.

“But that doesn't mean New Zealand can't make a direct contribution, and we have. In particular, New Zealand's well known for being often an early mover on humanitarian assistance. We’ve already put $2 million into supporting the response on the ground to ensure that those in Ukraine have their medical needs met and whatever health response they may require and other essential goods and services.”

When asked if sanctions imposed on Russia’s economy could prove to be more harm than good, Ardern said: “At the moment it is a targeted sanctions option directly for this conflict, that is aimed at ensuring that New Zealand doesn't become, for instance, the recipient of investment from those who already might be targeted by other countries through their sanctions.”

As Russian President Vladimir Putin has put his nuclear response on alert and other world leaders are doing what they can to de-escalate it, Ardern says the invasion is “destabilising”.

“Here we have a sovereign nation whose territorial integrity is well supported, and an almost universal response from the world that what Russia is doing is an absolute breach of international rules and international law.

“In terms of the global security picture right now, it is deeply concerning. But that ongoing response from all corners of the world is incredibly important to send that message.”