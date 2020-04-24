Are the checkpoints legal? The PM weighs in - 12.30pm Newsbreak

By Te Ao - Māori News

- It's the eve of Anzac Day and New Zealanders around the country are preparing for the commemorations of those who fought for our freedoms but under the restrictions of Level 4 Lockdown. Colonel Glenn King from the New Zealand Army admits this year will be a very different way of commemorating.

- Northland MP Matt King was a no-show yesterday, refusing Hone Harawira's invitation to see the work of the Tai Tokerau Border Control, which he says is illegal. It seems the police are also backing the MP.

- Yesterday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave her view on the controversial checkpoints which are now in our Māori communities across the country.

- East Coast Maori health workers have apologised to people who queued up for hours for COVID-19 testing, after being turned away due to a shortage of testing supplies. The organisation is pleading for the government for assistance.  

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories