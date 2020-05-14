Are you heading out at Level 2?

New Zealand has entered COVID-19 Alert Level 2 with domestic travel allowed and most businesses able to reopen.

Restaurants, retail, cinemas, public playgrounds and gyms can open, but still with strict distancing and hygiene rules.

Gatherings such as weddings, religious ceremonies, and social and family gatherings are limited to 10 people, while the limit on people attending funerals or tangihanga was raised to 50 yesterday.

Schools will restart next week and bars will be allowed to reopen on 21 May.

Some of the current conditions will be reconsidered in two weeks.