Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāti Tahu, Tūhoe) is the new Labour candidate to contest the Manurewa electorate that is being vacated by the incumbent Louisa Wall.

Wall announced on Friday she would be withdrawing from the contested selection to seek a place on Labour's list.

It was revealed this month, Wall was pursuing legal action against her party over Williams' late nomination to contest the seat.