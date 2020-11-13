Armed arrest of Te Kaha man deemed 'overkill and unnecessary'

Tuariki Delamere is calling the arrest of a Te Kaha man on November 12 police "overkill".

The man’s partner is the niece of the former MP.

Police said 12 armed officers executed a search warrant seizing ammunition and a firearm, which was outlawed following the Christchurch mosque shootings.

Delamere told Te Ao Tapatahi police had monitored the man’s hunting videos on social media and maintains the raid was “total overkill and unnecessary.”

He believes the local police officer could have enlisted the help of Te Whānau a Apanui leader Rikirangi Gage or Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi, to request the man hand in his rifle.

The 28-year old man has been charged with unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and will appear in Ōpōtiki District Court on November 19.