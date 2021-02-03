Armed police stop vehicle at gun-point for plastic toy gun

An incident in Gisborne involving heavily armed police officers and a family has raised concerns about racial profiling.

Community members who witnessed a vehicle being pulled over by Police say the vehicle occupants were arrested at gunpoint by a number of armed police in Gisborne at about 1pm.

Using a megaphone, the police officers instructed the occupants of the vehicle to exit were and made to walk backwards with their hands in the air, as police set rifle sights on them.

Armed police were then seen walking up the footpaths before conducting a search of the vehicle.

A witness has told Te Ao that a police officer confirmed the police had been alerted by a member of the public about a weapon, but it turned out to be a false alarm - a child with a plastic toy gun.

The occupants of the vehicle were then allowed to leave.

The witness says that the occupants appeared to be Māori, and that in their view it was racial profiling by the Police.

'Absolutely appropriate'

The incident took place near a public park, where some families were present having a picnic, and a number of children were playing.

For the police, Inspector Sam Aberahama said that at about 12:15pm yesterday Police received a 111 call from a concerned member of the public about a person in a vehicle on Carnarvon Street in Gisborne holding what appeared to be a firearm.

The caller described the occupant as being a male in his20s, wearing a black balaclava and holding what looked like a black pistol.

On finding the vehicle, armed Police stopped it and took the occupants into custody while carrying out a search.

A BB gun that closely resembled a Glock pistol was located during the search and one of the male occupants of the vehicle was wearing a face covering. The occupants of the vehicle were immediately released.

"This was routine policing and an absolutely appropriate response," Aberahama said.

Police had to take any report of a person carrying a firearm in a public place extremely seriously, he said.

"We strongly encourage members of the public to continue to report anything suspicious and we will respond appropriately."