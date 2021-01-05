Arrest after shots fired at police, car stolen at gunpoint

A man is in hospital after the car he was driving reportedly crashed into a police vehicle near Feilding, following a series of alleged offences across Horowhenua and Manawatū on Monday evening, police said in a statement.

Foxton Police said they received a call around 5.30pm last night about the manner in which a vehicle was being driven.

The male driver is said to have failed to stop for police when signalled to do so.

Police said no pursuit was initiated but inquiries were made in the Foxton Beach area to locate the vehicle.

The driver is said to have subsequently driven back past police and allegedly fired a shot from his vehicle towards an officer who was unharmed.

The man then abandoned the first vehicle and, allegedly armed with a firearm approached another motorist forcing that person from their vehicle, Acting Central District Commander Inspector Nigel Allan said.

The man is then said to have left the Foxton area in the stolen vehicle.

Police said extensive efforts were co-ordinated to locate the vehicle and it was later located by police approaching Feilding. However, police said the vehicle again failed to stop for them.

Police then deployed a number of units to the wider Feilding area, locating the vehicle on Kimbolton Road.

Inspector Allan said police were able to successfully deploy spikes to apprehend the male.

Just after passing over the spikes, the male was reportedly seen to drive directly at a stationary patrol car at speed, allegedly firing another shot at police immediately before crashing into the patrol car.

"No police officers were injured in the incident, and the offender was taken into custody by attending staff without the need to use firearms against him," Inspector Allan said.

"The offender had to be extracted from the crashed vehicle by Fire and Emergency NZ staff, and was transported to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition where he is currently receiving treatment."

The 30-year-old man will face a number of serious charges arising from the incident.

“This was an extraordinarily difficult and dangerous situation for our staff who were faced with a highly mobile offender whom it is alleged twice discharged a firearm at police and used that firearm in the commission of a robbery," Inspector Allan said.

"The fact that police were able to successfully apprehend this person without injury to the public or police staff is an absolute credit to the courage and professionalism of the staff involved.”