Arrest made after Tauranga road worker seriously injured

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after an incident in which a Tauranga road worker was left seriously injured.

The road worker was injured about 7pm on Thursday on SH2, near the intersection with Turner Road, Apata.

The 34-year-old man was in a stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit at Tauranga Hospital on Friday, according to an NZ Herald report.

The arrest was made following a public appeal for information by police.

The man will appear in the Tauranga District Court on 19 November on a charge of wounding with reckless disregard for the safety of others.