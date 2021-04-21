Arrest made following hit and run in Auckland

Auckland City detectives have arrested a 47-year-old man following a hit and run on Sandringham Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man is appearing in the Auckland District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police have also seized a Nissan Pathfinder, which is now under forensic examination.

The pedestrian was struck by a car on Sandringham Road shortly before 4am on Sunday, April 18.



The pedestrian was transported to Auckland Hospital, where he has been in a serious but stable condition.