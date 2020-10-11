Arrest for shots fired at Hamilton vehicles

Police have arrested a man after several vehicles were shot in rural Hamilton earlier this year.

A 32-year-old man was arrested Sunday in relation to a series of incidents where eight vehicles were shot.

He was charged with eight counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and eight of intentional damage.

Police said the most recent incident occurred on Friday 17 July when multiple moving vehicles were shot at in the Raynes Road, Rukuhia area.

Two similar incidents occurred in the same area on 6 June and 19 June.

No one was injured in any of the incidents.

The man is expected to appear in Hamilton District Court on Friday.